Aftermath with William Shatner

Not Available

What would happen if your private life suddenly became public? Overnight, with no warning, you were transformed from ordinary American into breaking national news? "Aftermath," created by William Shatner, not only takes viewers back to the dramatic events that riveted the nation, but sits them down with the actual news makers and their families to find out how their lives have changed in the years since they made headlines. Episodes include Jessica Lynch, The DC Sniper Victims, The Unabomber, Bernhard Goetz, Mary Kay Letourneau, and the Weaver Family of Ruby Ridge. Archive footage and re-enactments round out the storytelling, and Shatner's sharp intellect and sense of humor will put a new spin on old stories in a way that only he can.