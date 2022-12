Not Available

Imamura Kinichiro ends high school life with not a single thing; no friends or even memories. After the graduation ceremony, he for some reason goes back in time to the morning of the enrollment ceremony three years ago, and has a second chance at high school life. Contrary to Kinichiro’s expectations about the tedium of repeating the three years, the head cheerleader Usami calls out to him, and he sets out on a completely new high school life.