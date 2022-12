Not Available

Gertrudis and Armida are two young sisters with completely different personalities who learn to support each other after becoming orphans and being taken under the care of their aunt Luzmila, who denies them any kind of love. Between their innocence and their audacity, the two young women plan to escape, but everything goes wrong, they end up separated and thinking that the other one has died. It will take two decades for these two sisters to reunite.