Against the Elements

Disasters, whether manmade or made by Mother Nature, are a part of life on Earth. Hurricanes, massive explosions, tornadoes, floods, mudslides and fires sometimes threaten human lives and ravage communities. Though the devastation is often reported, rarely is it explained exactly how these catastrophes become so powerful. Now, Science Channel is bringing viewers the science behind the planet's most basic but violent forces. In each episode, leading scientists analyze astonishing, spectacular scenes of force driven by air, earth, fire and water. From terrifying tornadoes and devastating flows of water to massive sinkholes and raging building or fuel tank infernos, scientists reveal for viewers exactly what is happening chemically, physically and environmentally during every moment of these incredible events from around the world.