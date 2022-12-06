Agatha Christie's Partners in Crime

Not Available

This series was set in the 1920s, filmed in the 1980s, and is based on a selection of short stories by Dame Agatha Christie. Tommy and Tuppence Beresford are an ideal middle-class couple of the 1920s. They have a comfortable life, but have become bored with the ordinary day-to-day routine. When offered the opportunity to play detective and help out Scotland Yard in the bargain, the couple take up residence in the offices of Blunt's International Detective Agency. Francesca Annis plays Tuppence as a fun-loving flapper with a passion for hats, while James Warwick as Tommy is all boyish charm. Following the success of Partners In Crime, a 115-minute special, The Secret Adversary was filmed in 1982 and explains how Tommy and Tuppence came to join forces. This show is still being repeated in the UK on Granada Plus and elsewhere around the world.