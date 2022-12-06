Not Available

Agatha Christie's Poirot

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Computer Film Company

The adventures of Agatha Christie's famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, adapted for television over more than twenty years and covering every Poirot book and short story ever written. This enormous lifelong project staring David Suchet takes the eponymous detective from England to Egypt, from country estate to weekend lodge, from dinner party to train ride, with his good friend Captain Hastings at his side, solving some of the most celebrated murder mysteries ever conceived.

Cast

Hugh FraserArthur Hastings
Philip JacksonJames Harold Japp
Pauline MoranMiss Lemon
David SuchetHercule Poirot

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images