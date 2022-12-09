Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse

Not Available

When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a mysterious list of names is discovered in her shoe, prompting an inquiry not only to find the killer but also to understand the list of names. One of those named is Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell). He embarks on an investigation into how and why his name came to appear on the list; an investigation that leads him to The Pale Horse—the peculiar home of a trio of rumored witches in the beautiful village of Much Deeping. Past and present collide for Mark as he uncovers ties between his deceased first wife, Delphine (Georgina Campbell) and the witches. As more people named on the list are found dead, Mark starts to fear for his own life and sanity. Despite Mark’s skepticism of the paranormal, he cannot help but be consumed by the increasingly strange and extraordinary things happening around him. Is this too the work of the witches of The Pale Horse, and does this mean he is next on their list? Or can he find a rational explanation and identify the killer before they catch up with him.