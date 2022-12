Not Available

Shimada is a 35 year old branch manager at Nihon Foods. He married his wife who was an office worker at Nihon Foods. They have two children, twins, one boy and one girl. Shimada is having an affair with one of his subordinates Misa. Shimada plans to break off with Misa. Shumi knows that her husband is involved with someone but doesn't know it is Misa. On the other hand, Shumi has met Shin at her ceramic arts class and he begins to like her too.