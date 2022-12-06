Not Available

Age of Terror

  • Documentary

In his epic new series, the Age of Terror, journalist Peter Taylor traces the modern history and development of terrorism through four major acts of terror over more than 30 years. He talks to those responsible for the violence, the victims of it and the members of the security and intelligence services charged with countering it. In each episode Peter Taylor investigates a notorious terror attack that was emblematic of a particular phase in the modern history of political violence

