Age of the Big Cats

We think we know big cats pretty well, but this tantalising global journey through cats of the present reveals that there’s much more to learn on the cats of the past. Join us as we unpack the extraordinary trajectory of big cats and witness their ascent to predator status. Over three parts, we use new night vision systems, super slow-motion cameras and 3D computer-generated imagery to reveal a secret world of incredible and unexpected stories from the lives of the world’s most charismatic predators.