When all else fails, you can always sell real estate.” This is something Anna Kingston (Robyn Malcolm, "Outrageous Fortune") once heard and stored away, not really ever thinking that one day that time would come. But it does. Her husband has skived off to Australia with whatever funds were left from his failed business ventures and she’s been left with two teenage daughters, a mortgagee sale, her husband’s debts and little way of keeping it all afloat.