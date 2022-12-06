Agent Χ (2013)

Not Available

During a mission, Zhong Li and her superior, an elite agent by the name of He Jun Feng accidentally met. Two wholly different people are seemingly pulled together by fate, and sparks of love result. They are quarrelsome lovers, and often argue;yet they are a couple whether in life or death,will help each other without reason at critical moments, and risk their lives to finish one mission after the other. Yet…dangerous fights, suffocating betrayals, a fated love story and the dazzling society….everything will be ready soon.