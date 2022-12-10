Not Available

An anthology that revolves around the enigmatic inventions of AGHAM Inc. and the people chosen to try them out for the first time. AGHAM Inc. is a new Philippine- based company that seeks out product testers for their inventions. Every episode is introduced with an infomercial narrated by a man called the Professor. The infomercial guides the product testers on how the invention is used, its effects and limitations. The series follows the product testers and the moral decisions they face using the product that the company had graciously provided to them. Soon enough they learn that AGHAM Inc. might not be the Filipino-friendly company it poses to be.