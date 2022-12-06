Not Available

Jane Lucas is a successful 'agony aunt' working on a phone-in programme, and writing a regular column in "Person Magazine". She spends most of her time advising other people how to deal with relationship problems, but finds it extremely difficult to cope with her own problems. Her psychiatrist husband Laurence (Simon Williams) is an unreliable, philandering ex-public schoolboy. Her widowed Jewish mother Bea (Maria Charles) tries to interfere in every aspect of Jane's home life. Her boss at the magazine, Diana (Jan Holden) is almost impossible to work for.