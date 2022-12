Not Available

Jane Lucas, the "Agony Aunt" last seen on "Agony" (1979-81), comes now to television. But the world of television proves to be as caotic as the radio one, and her personal problems are far from being resolved. She tries to deal the best she can with all her troubles, but the result is often a total disaster, that leads to lots of comedy and laughs. this Spin-off didn't achieve the success it deserved on British television, so only one Series was made.