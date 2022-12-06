Not Available

Confessional, illuminating, inappropriate, wrong! Welcome to Agony, an unblinking series where some of Australia's funniest and wisest celebrities -- including Tim Ross, John Elliott, Brett Tucker, Josh Lawson and Lawrence Mooney -- put their reputations on the line to tell you what it's really like to be single, cohabitate, marry, divorce and then be single again in the 21st century. Narrator Adam Zwar is the trusted confidant of Australia's Agony Aunts and Agony Uncles. During the series they share with him the do's and don'ts of picking-up, falling in love, getting your heart broken and losing a house. The Agony Aunts and Agony Uncles will guide you through the cycle of love and beyond, and reassure you that you're not alone in thinking and acting as you do.