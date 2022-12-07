Not Available

A drama about a man and woman who come to know true love after unexpected circumstances cause them to live under the same roof. Singer and songwriter Tamaki Koji returns to acting after a 8 year hiatus, to star opposite Kanno Miho in this drama. Koji plays a very kind policeman; a champion of the weak and a pacifist. Having lost his wife 4 years earlier, he has been saddled with the arduous task of raising 3 children singlehandedly. Kanno stars as the unfortunate heroine with an ugly personality who grows through her encounters with this good natured middle aged man.