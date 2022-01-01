AIB Knockout The Roast of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Not Available

The All India Bakchod Knockout, a.k.a. AIB Knockout was a celebrity roast adaptation created by Mumbai based creative agency All India Bakchod (AIB). It was performed and filmed in December, 2014, and was uploaded on their YouTube channel on January 28, 2015. It was recorded at the NSCI Dome in Worli. It was hosted by Karan Johar. Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor were roasted. The show was subsequently removed from their channel on February 3, 2015. AIB removed the show because it attracted widespread public backlash from religious groups, Bollywood actors, and certain right-wing political activists.