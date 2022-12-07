Not Available

"Tokumei Gakari" that's the dead wood post in Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department called the graveyard of the human resources. Ukyo Sugishita police inspector who dropped out of the upward trajectory because of a strange character though he has perfect career and too excellent brain belongs to Tokumei Gakari. a hot-blooded person, an honest person's Kaoru Kameyama that does the blunder and has been made to the object of the dismissal is relegated to Tokumei Gakari. Ukyo and Kaoru that became a partner solve the accident case. (until the season 7 episode 9) but Kaoru resigned from a detective in the season 7. Though Ukyo was single for a while, Takeru Kanbe sent into Tokumei Gakari for Ukyo investigation by the instruction of Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department top management, will succeed the partner position in place of Kaoru.