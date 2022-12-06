Not Available

This comedy of situation, carried out by Carmen Machi, in the paper of Aída, was begun to emit at the beginning of 2005 after arising like spin-off from the series “Seven Lives”, where Aída interpreted one lady of the cleaning that worked for Sole and that later it decided to begin to show his dowries of the hotel trade in the Casikeno, the bar of Gonzalo. But, when it inherits the house of his dumb father and to live itself there with his mother in company of his children, Aída lets everything to it to dedicate itself to its family. Their Eugenia mother, her children Jonathan and Lorena and their Luisma brother are now their main preoccupations but histories that share with some neighbors of the district like the shopkeeper Chema, their better friend Paz and Mauricio, the owner of the Bar Reinols, are those that turn to “Aída” into a series that shows the life of realistic form with a very near humor.