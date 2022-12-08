Ain't That America

Not Available

As a stand up comic I have traveled to every corner of this beautiful country. In my journeys I've found one universal truth: Some idiot will do something stupid and some other moron will record it. And thanks to Al Gore all that crazy ish gets uploaded to the Internet. I'm gonna sift through all that "crazy" and bring you the best online clips from all over the country. With some help from my favorite white guy, Chris Distefano, and a few more of my friends we will take you on a tour of the new American frontier: The Internet. Don't worry, we're gonna make fun of every American tradition, not just yours. And it's not just videos. There's going to be jokes and sketches. I'm even going to make my friends compete in games that have no prizes. When our founding fathers landed on Plymouth Rock, who knew their hard work and sacrifice would pave the way for a country of fast food fights, tricked out redneck rides, and white girls twerking. That's right, WHITE girls -- TWERKING. This is America! The melting pot! I'm gonna prove that we may all look different, but deep down we're all equally freaky... well most of us; some of you are just straight crazy.