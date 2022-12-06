Not Available

Air Aces is a ground breaking new series that tells the stories of the most heroic airborne combat missions in history. Using real vintage aircrafts, the series films the impossible by re-creating mid-air combat sequences. Featuring Spitfires, Lancaster bombers, and Phantom fighters, aerial stunt teams, and state-of-the-art camera technology, the series dramatizes the exploits of the world's greatest Air Aces. The series also features revealing interviews with the last surviving veterans and military historians, rare archival footage, and cutting edge CGI.