Not Available

Air America

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Rio and his buddy Wiley are supposedly just ordinary pilots working for the Latin American air transport company Air America. In truth, they are undercover secret agents receiving their orders directly from the State Department in Washington. As part of their duties they investigate international crime, protect witnesses, rescue people who need rescuing, and occasionally get themselves out of messes that their boss, Furman, keeps getting them into as he tries to line his own pockets.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images