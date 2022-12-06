Not Available

There is a national border that links the Korean peninsula to countries all over the world. Incheon International Airport. Tens of thousands of passengers, thousands of tons of freight, and hundreds of airplanes that take off and land at this place. With 30,000 airport employees working to keep the airport open 24 hours a day, the place even has its own mini government as 21 government agencies are located on the airport premises. Airport is more than just an airport: It is a small city. Just like how one airplane part is essential to the safety of the whole flight, every single person who works at Incheon Airport plays an important role in handling the airplane take-offs and landings. “Aircity” is a story about these dedicated people.