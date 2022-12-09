Air Crash Disasters

Not Available

In a fascinating combination of human interest stories and scientific investigation, this collection profiles some of the most shocking air traffic incidents in aviation history. An insightful opportunity to witness the facts behind such tragic air disasters as the Tenerife 1977 and New York 2001. Aircrash Disasters investigates both high-profile and little-known air disasters. We uncover how and why they happened, viewers are taken on board flights in trouble, recreating the tension and pressure in the cockpit and cabin. Events depicted here are based on cockpit voice recorders, flight data information and accident reports. News footage, interviews with key witnesses, and CGI is also used to shed light on causes behind disasters.