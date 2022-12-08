Not Available

A high-octane, medical emergency helicopter ambulance series set in the stunning landscape of the North of England. The Great North Air Ambulance's three helicopters carry specialist trauma doctors and paramedics to some of the most remote parts of Britain's landscape, reaching seriously injured patients in minutes. Air Medics follows every gritty moment, with camera directors on the scene of the disaster and multiple mini-cams onboard the helicopters, all this combined with air-to-air filming recorded in high definition. As a result, this series is a mixture of mind-blowing cinematic landscapes, heart-warming stories of survival and extraordinary feats performed by ordinary, local heroes. The crews of the Great North Air Ambulance are pushed to the limit dealing with the most common accident of all in the region car crashes. Crashing at high speed can cause some of the most serious injuries the doctors and paramedics have to deal with.