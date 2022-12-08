Not Available

Airlines - Har Udaan Ek Toofan, trails the thrill, glamour and danger associated with the aviation industry. This show tracks the journey of an ambitious woman, Ananya Rawat who aspires to excel in her career as a commercial pilot. Breaking all stereotypes, Airlines revolves around a determined woman, Ananya Rawat, entering into a world known to be dominated by men. ​A​mbitious and highly principled, Ananya was born with a modern outlook yet a traditional value system. Shadowed by financial constraints throughout her life, Ananya feels a great sense of responsibility for her mother and her siblings. Her problems are her own, ​and ​Ananya is known to hold her emotions as she doesn't believe in sharing – at​ ​least when it comes to her feelings. But what happens when the young and ​charming​ Aakash enters Ananya's life? A collision of personal and professional conflicts!