The Airplane Repo crew scour the ends of the earth to hunt down and recover high-value toxic assets from the nation’s wealthiest "1%." Dig deep into the minds of these high-flying daredevils to find out what makes them tick. Is it greed? Pride? Justice? Or just pure, unadulterated thrill-seeking? In each episode of Airplane Repo, these experts are hired by banks to repossess high-end and enormous luxury assets from wealthy individuals behind on their payments. From violent altercations with owners and potential incarceration, to the dangers of flying unfamiliar and possibly damaged planes, the Airplane Repo men and women put their lives on the line to get these luxurious mechanical giants back where they belong. These high-flying daredevils have the cool tools, experience and the cunning to outsmart bankrupt billionaires on the run, but with more obstacles than ever, will they be able to stay afloat in this risky business?