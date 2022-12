Not Available

Noguchi Satsuki is an ordinary wife to a hard-working husband, and the mother to Tomyoa a withdrawn child that Satsuki has difficulties reaching out to. Seiko and Ozawa Hideaki live in the same neighborhood with two children, Mihoko their rebellious juniour high school daughter, and their son Kiyotoka. One day Kiyotoka is reported missing and later found dead, Tomyoa is being the prime suspect of the murder.