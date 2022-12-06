Not Available

AK3 is a drama series in four parts by Ernst Billgren. The series takes place in the art world where there is a secret committee that determines who should be recognized or not. A young art student may accidentally find out that the National Museum's attic is a secret committee of four women and twelve men. They decide what is good art and the artists who are successful. When the student Ylva Zetterqvist will present its final exhibition locks her in their teachers in a room and pours gasoline on the walls. She wants to know why they have not chosen her to be recognized.