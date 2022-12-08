Akahana no Sensei

Not Available

Ishihara Santaro is an electronics salesman with a knack for entertaining customers while wearing his trademark red nose. But his actual sales are poor, and he soon gets fired. Through his former teacher, he finds a job at a hospital as a junior high teacher for children who are unable to normally attend school due to their illnesses. Looking to cheer up the children, he tries using comedy, but he is unable to even draw a smile. The elementary school teacher, Tagawa, scolds him for not focusing on education. After some painful events, he becomes determined even more to bring laughter to the children, but it results in even more conflict between him, Tagawa, and the pediatrician Haruka.