Niidekyo Jo is in charge of Koishikawa Yojosho, a hospital located in Koishikawa, Edo. He treats patients there and cares about their personal problems. He is also referred to as "Red Beard." Yasumoto Noboru is a young doctor who often clashes with Niidekyo. While Yasumoto deals with various patients, he learns the way to become a true doctor.