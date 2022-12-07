Akahori's Heretical Hour Love Game

Not Available

Rabuge flips back-and-forth following the tribulations of two groups of women: Ayumi and Kaoruko, AKA "Love Pheromone," a pair of heroines who fight for justice but always cause more chaos than good, and the Hokke Sisters, five girls who make up the Gedou Otome-Tai, bent on spreading evil throughout the world, but end up helping others instead. Both Love Pheromone and Gedou Otome-Tai struggle through poverty while attempting to reach their goals, be they becoming the world's greatest evil, or to become a popular comedy group and have legions of fans.