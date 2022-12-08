Akai Unmei

Not Available

On the 26th September 1959, the Isewan Typhoon, the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in recorded history, caused devastating loss of life. In the confusion after the typhoon, two girls were separated from their parents. Seventeen years later, Nobuto Yoshino (Ken Utsui), a prosecutor, and Eiji Shimazaki (Rentaro Mikuni), a convicted murderer, track down their respective daughters, who have been brought up in the same institution. However, in the confusion of a fire, the records of the two girls are mixed.