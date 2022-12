Not Available

Akiba-chan focuses on the daily life of Akiba-chan and four fellow TV and game fans in the Maison de Akiba apartments. Buildup Entertainment (Gundam: Mission To The Rise, Macross Plus) produced the computer animation with director Junya Kabe (Specter, D) and character designer Poyoyon Rock (Nurse Witch Komugi, Starship Girl Yamamoto Yohko).