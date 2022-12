Not Available

Daichi Kakeru is a sixteen year-old high school student who has never had a girlfriend. Little did he know that everything was about to change when he bought a melon soda on his way home from school. His first sip became his first kiss, as the can came to life in the form of a beautiful girl, who he called 'Melon'. The can is part of a government project called 'Akikan', where certain empty cans turn into beautiful girls.