Akimahende!

Nowadays, kids have their parents wrapped around their fingers. While they appear to despise their parents, they are actually insecure and want someone to give them love, guidance, and support. Although Katsura is sometimes absent-minded, she is a strong, independent woman. Junichiro proposes to her for the second time in 30 years. During this 30-year span, Junichiro was widowed three times, and fathered four children. Katsura agrees to move into the Aoki household as a live-in housekeeper and marry him only if his children learn to love her. This is a comedic and sometimes touching story about Katsura's experiences as she tries, in her own way, to win the children's hearts and trust.