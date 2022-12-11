Not Available

Akira to Akira

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The story begins in April 1986 and is set during the days of the bubble economy. Kaidou Akira comes from a wealthy background and is the heir of a large company Tokai Yuusen. On the other hand, his genius classmate from the University of Tokyo, Yamazaki Akira had a tough life due to the bankruptcy of his father's company and having to run away from creditors but overcomes the odds to graduatefrom the top-notch school. The two are employed at the same bank and get caught in a battle lasting over 10 years which causes upheavals in their lives.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images