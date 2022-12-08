Not Available

Akka

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One million yen in elaborate fake bills that no one can tell are not the real deal were picked up by a homeless person. The bills begin to circulate like the blood flowing through blood vessels. These fake bills undermine the Japanese economy like a virus. In order to build a world that is not dominated by money, a plan to overturn the value of the root of money is launched. What is the fate of the man with such a tremendous plan? A millionaire, an undercover agent, community representative, and a genius appraiser that specializes in distinguishing counterfeit bills, speculation is placed on each. Everything leads to a conspiracy of dark organizations trying to destroy the Japanese economy. -- D-Addict

Cast

Images