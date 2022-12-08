Akkara Kazhchakal

Not Available

George Thekkinmootil is a Malayali from Aymanam, who moved to the U.S. after marrying Rincy, a nurse working in New Jersey. He has a typical Kottayam accent. He liked his life in Kerala, but often tells his children how fortunate they are to enjoy such a great life in America. George is critical of his son Matt, who tries to embrace American culture. George tries various side business venturesfrom selling slimming potions that end up causing diarrhea, to selling ebony statues. He finally settles down as an insurance agent after clearing the Insurance License Exam. Girigiri is George's ever-stammering insurance assistant, who is like family and is always around. His actual name was "Gregory," but thanks to a slip of the tongue, he has been known as 'Girigiri' ever since. His constant need for small bites is often criticized by George. Rincy is very fond of Girigiri and once mentioned that he was like the younger brother she never had. Girigiri walks out after being irritated by Appachan, and Candy (Cynthia Gianetti) is recruited to take his place. Mahi and Babykuttan landed in the U.S. through George's cousin, who is an agent in New Jersey. On their very first day, they almost ended up being arrested by a cop (Bris Kocak) after the fire alarm went off because they burned an omelet; the cops mistook their Puttu Kodam, used for making Puttu, for a marijuana Vaporizer. There are few episodes in which Appachan prepares grape pickles around the grape season, and Girigiri helps him sell them in the local Indian grocery store.The show gained huge popularity among the Malayali community residing in the United States mainly and in India. George Thekkinmootil is a Malayali from Aymanam, who moved to the U.S. after marrying Rincy, a nurse working in New Jersey. He has a typical Kottayam accent. He liked his life in Kerala, but often tells his children how fortunate they are to enjoy such a great life in America. George is critical of his son Matt, who tries to embrace American culture. George tries various side business ventures—from selling slimming potions that end up causing diarrhea, to selling ebony statues. He finally settles down as an insurance agent after clearing the Insurance License Exam. Girigiri is George's ever-stammering insurance assistant, who is like family and is always around. His actual name was "Gregory," but thanks to a slip of the tongue, he has been known as 'Girigiri' ever since. His constant need for small bites is often criticized by George. Rincy is very fond of Girigiri and once mentioned that he was like the younger brother she never had. Girigiri walks out after being irritated by Appachan, and Candy (Cynthia Gianetti) is recruited to take his place. Mahi and Babykuttan landed in the U.S. through George's cousin, who is an agent in New Jersey. On their very first day, they almost ended up being arrested by a cop (Bris Kocak) after the fire alarm went off because they burned an omelet; the cops mistook their Puttu Kodam, used for making Puttu, for a marijuana Vaporizer.