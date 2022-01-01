Akko-chan's Secret 2

Not Available

Himitsu no Akko-chan is a pioneering magical girl manga and anime that ran in Japan during the 1960s. The manga was drawn and written by Fujio Akatsuka, and was published in Ribon from 1962 to 1965. It predates the Mahōtsukai Sunny manga, printed in 1966. However, that title is the first magical girl anime as Himitsu no Akko-chan was not broadcast until 1969. The original anime ran for 94 episodes from 1969 to 1970. It was animated by Toei Animation and broadcast by TV Asahi. It has been remade twice, in 1988 and in 1998. Two Akko-chan movies were made in 1989 and five were created between 1969 and 1973. It also adapted into a live action film released in September 1, 2012.