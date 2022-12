Not Available

When Laila falls in love secretly with Eizlan but Eizlan loves Raihani. Eizlan, then married Raihani which led Laila to be heartbroken and meets Embun. At first Raihani and Eizlan's lives happily and loving. But Laila's appearance at the village makes their happiness falter. Laila’s presence brings a thousand mystics and long-latent vengeance. Did Raihani and Eizlan's ended their misery or their love affair ended in a divorce?