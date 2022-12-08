Akujotachi no Mesu

Not Available

Hiyama Fuyumi is a brain surgeon and considered one of the best in Japan. She is always calm and never smiles. Hiyama Fuyumi has hard worked hard to achieve her current position. One day, Hiyama Fuyumi applies CPR in a blood filled room in her mansion. Flashback to 3 months prior. Hiyama Fuyumi applies the latest surgical technique while performing on a patient suffering from an aneurysm. The surgery is a succes, but post-surgery the condition of the patient worsens until the patient dies. Hiyama Fuyumi is now suspected of medical malpractice. Meanwhile, Hiyama Fuyumi, knowing she did not make any mistakes during the surgery, attempts to pull up video of the surgery, but finds the data deleted from the hospital's computer server. A series of other inexplicable cases occurs around Hirayama Fuyumi ...