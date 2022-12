Not Available

Kuwaiti heritage series, written by Tariq Osman, tells the story of city of storms (Madinat Al-Awasef) that is occupied by Kamel Al-Awsaf and his assistant Jasser and their soldiers. Then they spreads injustice and corruption in the city. So, all the residents of the city were panic from prison. However, Hind, al-fares al-molathem, and morjan were planning for freeing the city from the unjust ruler.