Drama series made by Qatar TV depicting the life of Al-Hajjaj ibn Yusuf also known more fully as al-Hajjaj ibn Yusuf al-Kulayb or al-Hajjaj ibn Yusuf al-Thaqafi (early June AD 661 / AH 40 – AD 714 / AH 95) was a controversial Arab administrator and politician of the Umayyad caliphate. Al-Hajjaj was born in the city of Ta'if in the Hijaz, in modern-day Saudi Arabia. His name at birth was Kulayb, but later he changed it to al-Hajjaj. It is argued by some historians that Al-Hajjaj was a tough, cruel, draconian or even savage ruler, although modern historical treatments acknowledge the influence of later Abbasid historians and biographers who were opposed to the fiercely loyal and pro-Umayyad al-Hajjaj.