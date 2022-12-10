Not Available

The events revolve around a young engineer named Mahmoud (Karim Abdel Aziz); although he graduated with distinction in the College of Engineering, corruption prevents him from being appointed as a teaching assistant in the college, because of his financial condition, losing his beloved Sherine (Iman Al-Assi). His life is worsened when a businessman opposes him, so he devises a plan for him to get into trouble with the Ministry of the Interior. He is accused of trying to assassinate a senior official, and he flees from his town to several places in an attempt to prove his innocence, and matters become more complicated after he learns of the killing of his younger brother Ahmed (Karim Qasim).