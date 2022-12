Not Available

This science-fiction show revolves around a mad scientist, known by his friends as the "Al Ragol Al E'naab." The mad scientist concocts an elixir that gives regular human beings supernatural abilities. Though he tries to use his potion to help people, the government hinds him out and goes after him. In the midst of his manhunt, Egypt undergoes a major disaster, prompting the Egyptian government to seek out his help rather than his arrest.