The Mandoah family leads a humble life, with the mother, Safia, bringing up her children after the death of her husband. Her husband has left a piece of land in Ismailia that turns out to be part of the planned area for the Suez Canal project, which causes the price of the land to skyrocket to 300 million pounds. They each find themselves owning millions in the blink of an eye. What will come next?