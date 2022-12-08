Not Available

Al Wa3d Al 7aq program right talking about man's journey to the afterlife based on the book of Allah and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. What after death and our departure from this world, and how we are not to enter the fire, and how we are working to heaven. The Al Wa3d Al 7aq program presented by Mohamed Khaled hosting Sheikh Dr. Omar Abdul Kafi, the program addresses a number of topics such as: the commandment, disease and death, and Minor signs of time, and marks the big time, and the isthmus, and more in the Al Wa3d Al 7aq.