Alamaailma

Set in Stockholm, St. Petersburg and Helsinki, the Underworld Trilogy tells three stories about drug trafficking and money laundering. Each story is an uncompromising and thought-provoking thriller and, at the same time, an independent miniseries. Together they form a multilayered story that provides a bold and insightful view of the global drug-trafficking scene between the east and the west and the money laundering that is associated with it. We are living in the complex and difficult times where everything is connected, and Underworld Trilogy reflects this complexity. There are no good guys and no bad guys, and no easy answers.